B.C. chef wins first event of Canadian Culinary Championships

The 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships closed off the first competition with Chef Takashi Ito, from AURA waterfront restaurant and patio in Victoria, with his seared pork, belly and gnocchi, winter squash puree, black sesame tenkasu paired with this years’ Mystery Wine 2016 Vista’s Edge Cabernet Franc from Mission Hill Family Estate.

The award does not affect the official judging scores to determine the 2019 Canadian Culinary Champion but it is a valuable win for Ito.

“Wow, I’m so happy what a great way to end the day,” Ito said.

The Mystery Wine Competition is the first competition in the two-day, three competition culinary triathlon. The eleven competitors each won the Gold in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party qualifying competition in their respective cities; and, Thursday night received a bottle of the unlabelled mystery wine.

Chefs were then tasked with trying to identify what varietal the wine was and to create a dish that would pair well with the wine.

The competition continues Feb. 2 when the chefs take part in the challenging Black Box Competition at Okanagan College starting at 8 a.m. and then they close off the two-day competition with the Grand Finale at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort tonight. On Saturday night, three chefs will be standing on the podium.

