B.C. Cancer mobile mammography screening service will come to Ladysmith and Chemainus

B.C. Cancer’s digital mobile mammography service is coming to Ladysmith and Chemainus to offer women mammogram screenings in their own communities.

The mobile screening truck will be in Ladysmith August 29, and September 6. Appointments are available for 100 patients. The service will be located at the Ladysmith Community Health Centre, 1111 4th Avenue. B.C. Cancer will also visit Chemainus on September 6, October 7, and October 8 outside the 49th Parallel Grocery Store, 3055 Oak Street.

The service is available for women starting at age 40. Women over the age of 50 have the largest risk factor for breast cancer, with 80 percent of breast cancer diagnoses in women 50 and older. An annual mammogram is recommended by B.C. Cancer for women with a first degree relative with breast cancer.

B.C. Cancer began the mobile screening service in 1990 to service small and rural communities across B.C. Many women were unable to travel to large centres to get mammogram screenings. B.C. Cancer’s service helps women get access to life saving care in their own community.

Anyone interested in volunteering for B.C. Cancer is encouraged to contact John.lowrie@bccancer.bc.ca.