B.C. apples shine in Toronto

Once again new varieties of were the stars of the show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.

Highlights of this year’s competition for B.C. apple growers are the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion of the New Varieties Category for the second year in a row, with 2018 winning entries for Ambrosia and Aurora Golden Gala varieties.

“The National Apple Competition raises awareness of the many great varieties and the outstanding growers,” said Glen Lucas, general manager, B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association. “The show is a fun event demonstrating the team approach that we have in the Canadian apple Industry.”

Robert and Jane Mennell of Cawston received the Canadian Horticultural Council Trophy for Grand Champion of new varieties with their Ambrosia variety entry. Tom Davison, of Davison Orchards, Vernon, was awarded Reserve Champion for the Aurora Golden Gala entry in New Varieties.

B.C. placed top of the commercial categories of Red Delicious, Gala and Golden Delicious with entries from Vernon (Bruno Gutknecht and Tom Davison for the Galas and Goldens). Billy and Shauna Boorboom of The Apple Barn, Summerland, placed third and fourth in the most unusually shaped apple as well as placing in several other categories.

B.C. did especially well with Ambrosia in the New Varieties, taking first to fourth places.

