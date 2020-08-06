B.C. announces regional cancer treatment centre to be included in new Surrey hospital

Premier John Horgan announced Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) that a new regional cancer treatment centre in the planned new hospital in Cloverdale. In December 2019, the province announced Surrey’s second hospital, which will be built next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

The province has announced a regional cancer treatment centre will be included in the new hospital, which will be built in Cloverdale.

On Thursday (Aug. 6), Premier John Horgan announced the centre, which will also treat patients in the surrounding areas.

According to the province, the facility will include services such as treatment, supportive care, research, education and innovative technologies like virtual health.

It will be the province’s seventh regional cancer centre, with existing facilities in Surrey Memorial Hospital, Abbotsford, Vancouver, Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria.

“Nothing is more important than the health of your family, and for people dealing with cancer, having access to treatment close to home is especially welcome,” said Horgan during the announcement in Cloverdale.

“The cancer centre at the new Surrey Hospital will deliver high quality, comprehensive and compassionate cancer care services for patients and their families in their fast-growing community.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that while Surrey is a “rapidly growing city,” it also has an increasing population of seniors.

“This means the demand for cancer care will also increase, and our government is taking immediate action to improve health care for people living in this region for years to come.”

He added Surrey’s second hospital won’t be “just a community hospital,” but a “state-of-the-art, 21st century for health care.”

The province first announced the plan for Surrey’s second hospital in December 2019. It will be built next to the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus in Cloverdale.

