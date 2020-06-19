B.C. air ambulance flies to rural Princeton for man who hurt his knee

A B.C. air ambulance flew to a rural area near Princeton B.C., Friday June 19, because a man had injured his leg.

The air ambulance landed, but was cleared by local paramedics. Black Press file photo.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said a man riding an ATV, on the KVR trail between Coalmont and Tulameen, fell off his machine.

“He hurt his knee,” said Hughes.

However the 911 call, placed around noon, indicated a critical emergency.

“It was called in as more serious than it actually was,” said Hughes.

Shannon Miller, communications officer for BC Emergency Health Services, confirmed a medical emergency call was received at approximately 12:10 p.m.

“Not many details [were] known about the injury,” she said, noting the caller had moved out of cell service.

“One ground ambulance from Princeton was dispatched to the scene on Coalmont Road, and one air ambulance called,” said Miller. “Air ambulance support came from Kamloops. Our 370B air ambulance helicopter landed in the area around 1:25 p.m., but was cleared from the scene by responding paramedics.”

Miller said the patient was transported to Princeton General Hospital.

Hughes said the injured man is in his mid-fifties, and resides in Kamloops.

