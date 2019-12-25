Away in a mango

The Houston Christian School (HCS) held its Christmas concert on Dec. 17. The HCS choir was all decked out in bright school t shirts which were accompanied by Hula dancers. This year’s theme of the concert was passengers and crew of the SSS Mango were castaways on a deserted island. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
