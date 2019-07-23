Avon catalogues stolen from vehicle in Qualicum Beach

Various items including coins, makeup and even Avon catalogues were stolen from vehicles in the Parksville-Qualicum area this month.

Oceanside RCMP released a crime report for July 7-13, noting that police responded to 300 overall complaints during that week.

Notably, Avon catalogues and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses was reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 900 block of Fern Road in Qualicum Beach on July 10.

That same day, $1,000 in rolled coins was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Birch Avenue, and two dozen golf balls and a Deadliest Catch baseball cap were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Fern Road East, also in Qualicum. As well, two cosmetics bags full of makeup and a workplace ID were reported stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the 100 block of Magnolia Drive in Parksville.

