Frauds and Scams: Don’t Be A Victim webinar May 19 will cover current scams and how to avoid them. (Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee)

Avoiding scams and frauds in focus with interactive webinar

Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee hopes to help people ID tops scams in circulation

The scammers and phishers are busy out there – possibly more than ever during the pandemic.

Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee has scheduled an interactive webinar, Frauds and Scams: Don’t Be A Victim, to teach folks about the top scams in circulation, and how to avoid them.

Webinar presenters include Scott Henderson, CPA/CMA and Const. Tracey Abrahamson. They’ll be covering how fraud works, how to identify it, and what to do if it happens.

The webinar is set for May 19, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 604-799-4492 or email financialliteracy@chilliwacklearning.com. Register to get the Zoom link at https://frauds and scams.eventbrite.ca

