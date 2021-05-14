Avoiding scams and frauds in focus with interactive webinar

Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee hopes to help people ID tops scams in circulation

Frauds and Scams: Don’t Be A Victim webinar May 19 will cover current scams and how to avoid them. (Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee)

The scammers and phishers are busy out there – possibly more than ever during the pandemic.

Chilliwack Financial Literacy Committee has scheduled an interactive webinar, Frauds and Scams: Don’t Be A Victim, to teach folks about the top scams in circulation, and how to avoid them.

Webinar presenters include Scott Henderson, CPA/CMA and Const. Tracey Abrahamson. They’ll be covering how fraud works, how to identify it, and what to do if it happens.

The webinar is set for May 19, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call 604-799-4492 or email financialliteracy@chilliwacklearning.com. Register to get the Zoom link at https://frauds and scams.eventbrite.ca

READ MORE: Text scam about COVID-19 relief

READ MORE: Arrests in 2018 ID theft and fraud case

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress