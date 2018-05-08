The Averil Creek Bridge has been damaged by wind and is now closed. (Louise Nadeau photo)

Averill Creek Bridge closed

A recent windstorm has knocked out the Averill Creek Bridge.

  • May. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A recent windstorm has knocked out the Averill Creek Bridge.

The CVRD is calling it “significant damage” and as such the bridge and trail portion will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The bridge connects the 800-metre section of the Cowichan Valley Trail from Drinkwater Road to Johnston Road.

“The bridge sustained extensive damage during a recent wind storm and crews will be performing cleanup and replacement work over the next several months,” said CVRD parks and trails operations superintendent Ryan Dias.

There will be a bypass route along Somenos Road for users who still wish to use the trail network.

Previous story
Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake
Next story
Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

Just Posted

Averill Creek Bridge closed

  • 20 hours ago

 

New leadership in Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey

 

COLUMNS: Film club’s finale

  • 20 hours ago

 

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

  • 20 hours ago

 

Most Read