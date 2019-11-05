Average monthly Chilliwack home price drops to lowest of 2019

At $506,079 for October that's down from year-to-date average of $522,302

The average price of a home sold in the Chilliwack and district area in October 2019 was $506,079. This townhouse on Spadina near downtown is listed for $509,000. (Realtor.ca)

Local real estate sales remain steady while the average selling price is seeing a decline.

The average price of a home sold in the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) in October 2019 was $506,079, the lowest monthly average selling price so far in 2019.

A total of 243 homes sold last month worth $123 million up from 217 homes sold in October 2018 worth $104 million, which represents an average selling price of $479,985.

Single family homes continue to dominate the market with 126 sold last month, which compares to 64 townhouses, 31 apartments, 14 mobile homes and eight houses with acreage.

The average selling price of a single family home last month was $614, 446 ($620,798 in October 2018), townhouses $353,449, and apartments $268,788.

The average selling price for a townhouse last month at $353,449 is down 13 per cent from $405, 822 year-over-year.

Last month’s overall average selling price is down from $519,013 in September and $515,056 in August, but on par with the $509,521 from July, the lowest year-to-date before last month.

The eight houses with acreage in CADREB — an area that includes Chilliwack, Cultus Lake, Agassiz, Hope, Boston Bar and the rural areas in between — sold for an average price of $925,625. In total, 11 residential properties sold for more than $1 million.

The CADREB area continues to be the most affordable market in the Lower Mainland with an average year-to-date selling price of $522,302. The average for all of 2018 was $516,843.

