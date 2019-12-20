Avalanches and rockslides close B.C. highways overnight

Following a large snowstorm affecting much of the Southern Interior, Drive BC has provided a list of highway closures and travel advisories for drivers heading into the weekend:

Highway 1 – traffic affected in both directions

A travel advisory, provided by Drive BC, is in effect between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass where large deposits of snow are expected. Drivers should anticipate delays due to weather and possible closures for avalanche control throughout the corridor.

A rock slide between Anderson River Mainline and Cottonwood Road has led to a road closure for 7 km. An estimated time of opening not available but an assessment in progress.

Avalanche control work and subsequent road closure is planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain avalanche gate for 18.2 km. The work starts Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Avalanche control work and a subsequent road closure is planned between Townley St and 14th St N for 142.5 km (Revelstoke to Golden) until Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 a.m.

Highway 1 – Traffic affected in one direction

Avalanche control work and a subsequent road closure is planned between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 15.1 km. The work starts Friday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Highway 3 – Traffic affected in both directions

A vehicle recovery has blocked all lanes between Moyie Wards Bridge and Moyie Swansea Bridge.

Highway 4 – Traffic affected in both directions

Construction work and subsequent road closures will take place between Toquart Bay Rd and Nahmit FSR; Upper Taylor Main FSR until Saturday, Dec. 21. Construction times range from 1 to 4 a.m., 5 to 7 a.m., 4 to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Highway 5 – Traffic affected one way

Vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt has caused a road closure in the northbound lane. An assessment is in progress but an estimated time of opening has not been determined. Drivers should expect heavy snowfall and limited visibility.

A travel advisory is in effect between Hope and Merritt due to limited visibility caused by snowfall. Snow which is expected to continue falling through the day with 70-80 cm expected. Drivers will experience extended delays/closures throughout the day while crews clear snow. Drive BC states travel not recommended unless absolutely necessary and recommends that drivers consider alternate travel plans.

