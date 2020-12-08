Avalanche control today on Rogers Pass

Highway 1 will close east of Revelstoke periodically today for avalanche control.

The work is planned between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Beaver Valley Rd, starting from 2 p.m. PST until 7 p.m. PST. Expect individual closures of up to 2 hours. No detour is available.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility over Rogers Pass with blowing snow and slippery sections. Caution is advised.

There is a snowfall warning for Revelstoke area, up to 25 cm is expected to fall by tonight.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Revelstoke Review