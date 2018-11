The work in Glacier National Park is scheduled to being at 11 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.

The highway will be closed intermittently for one hour intervals tomorrow due to Avalanche control in Glacier National Park. (Drive BC)

The work is planned between Rodgers Pass Summit Rd and Glacier Park East Boundary for 22.7 kilometers. The road will be closed in one hour intervals, expect delays.