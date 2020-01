DriveBC is advising commuters on Highway 3 – the Paulson Pass – that there will be traffic delays today.

Avalanche control will be performed on B.C. Highway 3 over the Paulson Pass today (Sunday, Jan.19) between noon and 3 p.m., the statement reads.

Expect delays up to two hours while crews clean the snow and debris from the roadway after the controlled blast.

Travellers are advised to have snacks on hand and a full tank of fuel.

Check @DriveBC for updates.