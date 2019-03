Drive BC says avalanche control is scheduled for west of Revelstoke Friday morning. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control is planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning.

The high way will be closed at the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate to the Clanwilliam OH Bridge tomorrow morning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. according to DriveBC.

Check DriveBC for updates.

