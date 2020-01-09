Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Periods of snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Tomorrow: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Avalanche control between Alberta Canyon Chain Up Area and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 17 km. Road will be closed between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. No detour available.
West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 233 cm
Season total: 621 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -15C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Thursday
“Large loads have lambasted the lands, and the slopes are adjusting to this new stress. Choosing supported, moderately-angled runs with little overhead hazard would be wise today. Keep tabs on your partner in the trees. Tree-wells are hungry!”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada