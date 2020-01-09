Avalanche control planned for east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed between 1 p.m and 3 p.m.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Tomorrow: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control between Alberta Canyon Chain Up Area and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 17 km. Road will be closed between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. No detour available.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 233 cm

Season total: 621 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -15C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“Large loads have lambasted the lands, and the slopes are adjusting to this new stress. Choosing supported, moderately-angled runs with little overhead hazard would be wise today. Keep tabs on your partner in the trees. Tree-wells are hungry!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada