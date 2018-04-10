Avalanche control in Rogers Pass

They’ll be blowing up in Rogers Pass this morning.

DriveBC is reporting the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed intermittently from the east boundary of Glacier National Park to the west boundary of Glacier National Park between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for avalanche control.

They say 1 to 2 hour closures are expected.

DriveBC is also cautioning motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway to reduce their speed and be aware of limited visibility and dense fog.

They are reporting slushy and slippery sections, limited visibility and dense fog on Hwy. 23 south.

The high in Revelstoke today is +9.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain which are expected to begin late this morning.

