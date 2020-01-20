Avalanche closure scheduled, more snow on the way

Roads and weather for Revelstoke Jan. 20

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:25 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Watch for slipper sections. Slushy sections.

Avalanche control work planned between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk at 10 a.m. Road closure planned.

Maintenance between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Quartz Creek FSR for 4.0 km (15 to 11 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery sections.

Avalanche deposit removal between Three Valley-Victor FSR and Summit Lake OH Bridge. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south to the ferry: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow beginning late this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 Jan. 21: Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

4 cm in the last 24 hours.

17 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth: 231 cm

Season total: 695 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“The hazard may increase if forecast freezing levels are exceeded and/or if the sun comes out.”

Alpine: 2 – Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 1 – Low-Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

For more information see Parks Canada.

@JDoll_Revyjocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.