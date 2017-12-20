Avalanche at Fernie Alpine Resort

Fernie Alpine Resort is reporting a small, size one avalanche on the mountain, which took place Monday at 11:00 am.

Ski Patrol attended the scene and reported no injuries. FAR staff could not confirm the exact location of the incident but local reports indicate it was on Surprize run.

A size one avalanche is classified as the smallest of avalanche occurrences, and defined as being relatively harmless to people.

“No guests were injured,” said Karen Pepper, marketing manager at Fernie Alpine Resort. “Whenever we get snow in any quantity our snow safety team does full avalanche control, and safety checks all over the mountain.”

As of press time, the ski hill had received 325 centimetres of snow so far this season. In the last 48 hours, 29 centimetres has fallen.

More snowfall is expected throughout this week.