Auto body shop helps triple value of donations for B.C. wildfire victims

Craftsman Collision has launched a fundraising campaign that will triple the value of donations to the Canadian Red Cross in support of those affected by wildfires in B.C.

Eligible donations through Craftsman Collision’s Facebook page and website will be matched by the auto body shop and the provincial government, so a $5 donation quickly becomes $15.

“In these unprecedented times, we are giving back in the best way we can, supporting organizations like the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army Food Bank who are on the ground helping those in need,” president Rick Hatswell said.

“We are proud to be in a position to do our part to support the B.C. wildfire efforts.”

The company’s offer is good until Sept. 3 and up to $20,000. The province will match until Dec. 31.

On top of monetary donations, locations in Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Rutland are accepting donations of non-perishable food and for each item donated, they will donate $1 to the local Salvation Army Food Bank.

Boxed grains, peanut butter, school snacks, soups and sauces, canned fish, hygiene products and diapers and baby formula are always in high demand, a statement from the company reads.

“Supporting the communities where we live, work and do business has been at the heart of what we do for more than four decades,” marketing manager Stacey Cook said.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen an overwhelming number of B.C. businesses, organizations and individuals stepping up to the plate to help those displaced by the wildfires,” she said. “This B.C. spirit of looking out for one another will help us get through this crisis.”

Vernon Morning Star