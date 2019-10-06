Saanich Police have closed traffic on Quadra Street northbound following a collision Sunday afternoon (Black Press File).

Authorities have closed traffic on Quadra Avenue following collision in Saanich Sunday afternoon

Details are spotty, but police say investigation may last into evening

  • Oct. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Emergency crews including police are currently responding to a collision in Saanich on Quadra Avenue near Union Avenue.

Details are spotty, but authorities have closed Quadra Street northbound between Union Avenue and Reynolds Street to automobiles and pedestrians. Southbound traffic may also be affected.

Saanich Police, Saanich Fire and BC Emergency Health Services have been responding to the scene since around 5 p.m.

Authorities are advising motorists to use alternate routes while this event unfolds, Saanich Police said in a release. Delays may last into the evening while police investigate.

Updates to follow.

