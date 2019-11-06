Authorities behind Highway 16 crimes, ex-officer says

Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along Highway 16 and they know how to cover their tracks.

Higher authorities are responsible for the missing and murdered Indigenous women along Highway 16 and they know how to cover their tracks.

That’s the belief of Robert Geddes, a retired officer of the Department of Justice in the Yukon who worked for more than 25 years in the corrections service.

Even though Geddes lives in Marsh Lake, Yukon – almost 1,000 kilometres away from Highway 16 – he has for 10 years been researching the cases along the highway that stretch back to the 1970s.

So far, he has chosen to share his findings only with Lakes District News because among the Highway 16 towns Burns Lake includes six First Nations communities.

“Over all the years of studying these heinous crimes I was trying to figure out who had the tools and the knowledge to get away with this for so long,” he said.

“One night it dawned on me, sometimes you have to look through the little box and look beyond it. Who has the power to do that? I thought, ‘Authorities could get away with it.’ They would know a lot about what not to leave behind on a crime scene, like a cigarette butt or footprints or whatnot. Like, truck drivers are always in a hurry. They don’t have the time to kill someone and dispose of a body.”

Geddes is shocked at the meagre progress of solving suspected crimes along the highway and cited the only possible case of justice in Bobby Jack Fowler, an American convicted of rape and a suspect in some killings in British Columbia. He died in prison in 2006. He hasn’t been linked directly to any crimes along Highway 16 but he worked in Prince George in 1974.

“So now they have nobody. There are a few people here and there who the police figure might have been involved in crimes but they really have nobody,” Geddes said.

“It’s unbelievable the number of people who are murdered and missing. And the best authorities – they say – couldn’t solve them. It’s quite possible that somebody could’ve been the wrong person for that job and he slipped through the cracks. I don’t think full investigations were given for native people as they would have been for other people. Somebody has to step up and stop letting them sweep it under the carpet.”

Geddes stressed that his own experiences with the authorities have only been positive and that they have always been a valued part of the community.

“But there are others that don’t really give a damn and they take it as it comes. I think they’re covered up through the government.”

The solution proposed by the retired corrections officer is to receive a list of all the authorities who have worked between Prince George and Prince Rupert during a certain period.

“Then we start to render it down. We look for people who were moved around. There are lots of native reserves in that area. Then you look for a pattern, say someone was in Prince George for two years and then he went to Smithers for two years and then he went to Burns Lake. Then you start profiling those names who went to those areas and you piece together the puzzle and you ask why they wanted to stay in that area.”

“I would look for a guy who is a little different, maybe he isn’t married and doesn’t have a family but likes to move around a lot. And then you look into his friends and relatives, people that might know him and eventually you can render it down and come up with a person or persons who might have been able to commit these crimes.”

“If the federal government would grant me the power of attorney to do that it might take about a year and come down to five names who moved back and forth between 1970 and 1995. Whoever involved in that is probably retired now and in his late 60s.”

He is unsure if the authorities would agree to cooperate in his search bid, but he said the government has claimed it wants to bring closure to the problem of murdered and missing Indigenous women.

The Liberal government launched on Sept. 1, 2016 the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Its final report was published on June 3, 2019. The government dedicated $53.8 million to the inquiry, according to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he accepted the inquiry’s finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered First Nations women and girls amounts to genocide.

The inquiry analyzed disappearances that took place along Highway 16 and collected testimony from community members in Smithers on Sept. 26-28, 2017.

But Geddes criticized the inquiry as overly expensive and said it should’ve led to identifying some suspects.

“We didn’t really get any solid anything out of that. If we spend all that money we should spend it on something that will happen instead of paying some people on a committee some wages. [Inquiry] recommendations only go so far.”

“I’m willing to do [an investigation] for nothing. It must be horrible not knowing what happened to your family members. And that’s what I’m looking at. If somebody is willing to support me in the rendering process I’d like to ask the government for confirmation if I can do that.”

Geddes has only recently been preparing to start his research project and said in the coming weeks he wants to find some support among First Nations chiefs before he approaches the government.

He also plans to speak with people in Indigenous communities in 2020.

“I’m going to spend at least three weeks on Highway 16 in the spring and go to different communities who have been involved with missing women and ladies. I want to talk to them. I want them to tell me about anything that has happened in the past and I want to know it all.”

