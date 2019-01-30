Author speaks to Houston residents; warns of dangerous goods

Bruce Campbell wrote book on Lac- Mégantic disaster. Campbell’s tour is being sponsored by regional advocacy group Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition of northwestern residents, First Nations, anglers and others concerned about the health of wild salmon and community groups. He spoke to Houston residents on Jan. 22 warning of dangerous goods being carried by rail. (Shiela Pepping photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us