Author speaks to Houston residents; warns of dangerous goods

Bruce Campbell wrote book on Lac- Megantic disaster. Campbell's tour is being sponsored by regional advocacy group Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition of northwestern residents, First Nations, anglers and others concerned about the health of wild salmon and community groups. He spoke to Houston residents on Jan. 22 warning of dangerous goods being carried by rail. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • Jan. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Bruce Campbell wrote book on Lac- Mégantic disaster. Campbell’s tour is being sponsored by regional advocacy group Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition of northwestern residents, First Nations, anglers and others concerned about the health of wild salmon and community groups. He spoke to Houston residents on Jan. 22 warning of dangerous goods being carried by rail. (Shiela Pepping photo)

Previous story
Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer trying to help him find his dog
Next story
MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Doubles curling draws a crowd

    The doubles curling clinic saw 70 participants of varying ages on Jan. 22

  • Co-op accepting applications for community funding

    At first glance, there isn't much in common between a garden outside…

  • Author speaks to Houston residents; warns of dangerous goods

    Bruce Campbell wrote book on Lac- Megantic disaster. Campbell's tour is being sponsored by regional advocacy group Friends of Wild Salmon, a coalition of northwestern residents, First Nations, anglers and others concerned about the health of wild salmon and community groups. He spoke to Houston residents on Jan. 22 warning of dangerous goods being carried by rail. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • MLA Clovechok says he’s working hard on trans-border health care issues

    It's going to take a lot of work, but Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok vows that he and fellow MLA Tom Shypitka and the MLAs from the north and south Peace country will get to the bottom of the continuing issues with rural residents in border areas of BC having difficulty in accessing health care in Alberta.

  • New harvestable timber limit to be set by Fall, forester says

    The new limit on harvestable timber in the region should be known by mid-fall, a senior forester told a public meeting in Burns Lake on Jan. 17.