Author Ian Hamilton tops Clearwater’s most popular adult fiction library book in 2019

It seems bibliophiles who frequent the Clearwater Library had a penchant for mysteries and thrillers last year, with authors Ian Hamilton, Delia Owens and Lee Child penning the most borrowed adult fiction books of 2019.

Hamilton topped the list with his novel The Water Rat of Wanchai and the Dragon Head of Hong Kong, followed by Owens’s Where the Crawdads Sing and Child’s Die Trying.

For adult non-fiction, local author Glen Small’s Timber Country: History and Pictures of Logging Camps in the North Thompson Valley was the most checked out book, ahead of Whole 30 cookbook: 150 delicious and totally compliant recipes to help you succeed with the whole 30 and beyond by Melissa Hartwig.

The third most borrowed book in the category was Fodor’s London 2019, written by locals of London.

Popular titles for young adults were The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, the Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, then the Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi.

For juvenile non-fiction First Look and Find: Nickelodeon PAW Patrol topped the list for last year, followed by You’re angry: throw a fit or talk it out? You choose the ending by Connie Colwell Miller, with Bucket Filling From A to Z: The Key to Being Happy by Carol McCloud.

The top three popular titles for juvenile fiction include Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney, followed by Epic Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce, and Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s journal, also by Kinney.

Popular fiction for the early years demographic saw young readers reaching for Puppy Party by Jane O’Connor, Pete the Cat Checks Out the Library by James Dean, and finally The Runaway Rainbow by Nora Pelizzari.