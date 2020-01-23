Australian investigators head to C-130 plane crash site

The Lockheed C-130 converted aerial firefighting tanker, owned by Coulson Aviation, crashed while fighting bushfires in New South Wales, Australia on Jan. 23, 2020. (FLIGHTAWARE PHOTO)

The Australian Transportation Safety Bureau has sent a team to the Snowy Mountains in New South Wales to investigate the site where Lockheed C-130 aerial fire tanker crashed.

The heavy tanker, owned by Coulson Aviation of Port Alberni, was loaded with fire retardant and headed to Peak View, near Cooma, NSW to help fight one of several “emergency warning” fires that cropped up in the area. The NSW Rural Fire Service lost contact with the aircraft. Shortly afterward, a fireball could be seen in the vicinity of the aircraft.

“The ATSB is deploying a team of transport safety investigators with experience in aircraft operations, maintenance and data recovery to the accident site, to begin the evidence collection phase of the investigation,” the ATSB noted in a statement.

ATSB investigators will be analyzing any recorded data, review weather information and interview any witnesses. A preliminary report is not expected to be released before 30 days, a spokesperson noted. Should a critical safety issue be identified, the ATSB will notify relevant stakeholders.

Coulson Aviation has sent an accident response team to New South Wales to assist in emergency operations. The company has also grounded its fleet of tankers until an investigation can be done.

Three crew members died in the crash, all American. No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

WATCH: Coulson Aviation C-130 crashes in Australia, killing three on board

Doug Donaldson, B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, passed on the provincial government’s condolences following the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of everyone involved in this incident. On behalf of all British Columbians, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the flight crew and to the staff of Coulson Aviation,” Donaldson said.

“The international firefighting community has rallied this year to help Australia during its catastrophic fire season. So far, 45 BC Wildfire Service staff have been deployed to Australia as part of the contingent of 172 Canadian firefighting personnel. We will continue to respond to requests for assistance from our Australian friends during their extremely challenging fire season.”

Coulson Aviation has had aircraft in Australia for a number of years, beginning with their Sikorsky S-61 helicopters. The state of New South Wales and the NSW Rural Fire Service have worked with Coulson for four or five years, according to NSW RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

Last year the NSW RFS purchased a converted 737 air tanker from the Port Alberni-based aviation company. Coulson is contracted to operate and maintain that 737 for the Rural Fire Service, and also has a second 737 and second C-130 operating in the state of Victoria, he said.

Coulson purchased five C-130H transport planes in November 2019 from the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency (NDMA) with the intent of modifying the aircraft into firefighting tankers. The transfer was supposed to be finalized in late 2019/ early 2020. The deal has been in the works since 2018, according to Britt Coulson, president of Coulson Aviation.

Just this week Coulson unveiled a pair of CH47 Chinook helicopters it has been retrofitting in its hangar at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport. The former military choppers have been outfitted with the Coulson RADS-L, what the company bills as the world’s largest capacity internal helicopter firefighting system.