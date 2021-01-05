Nick Rivers, front, and Ken Neden of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue visit the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

AUDIO: A chat with Little Qualicum River rescuers

Arrowsmith SAR's Nick Rivers and Ken Neden discuss rescue, fundraising efforts with PQB News

  • Jan. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Nick Rivers & Ken Neden – ASAR – 12:29:20

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Nick Rivers and Ken Neden of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. The pair were involved in a heroic recent rescue, saving the life of a man from the frigid waters of the Little Qualicum River. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith SAR’s Nick Rivers reflects on harrowing rescue of man from Little Qualicum River

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Jack knifed blocking avenue
Next story
Kootenay Lake local wins $1,000 in gift certificates

Just Posted

Most Read