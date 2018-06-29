Auctioneer raising money at local flea markets for Barriere youth groups

Everyone loves a flea market, better yet, one with an auctioneer.

Area resident Tom Lowe auctioning donated items from area businesses during a recent Barriere Flea Market at the Seniors Hall. Lowe says all the funds raised from the events are going to local youth groups to help provide programs for them in the community.Elli Kohnert photo:

In Barriere, Dawn and Tom Lowe have recently been organizing and hosting Flea Markets on the grounds at the Barriere Seniors Society Hall to raise funds for youth groups in and around Barriere. The couple use several interesting ideas to attract vendors as well as making the Flea Market a place to find and obtain special and unique items.

However, the center of attraction for the markets is the auction, with Tom serving as the auctioneer. He keeps the crowd involved and adds some fun and excitement to the event.

The items that are offered are donated by local merchants and the proceeds from the auction go to local youth groups.

This event has been held regularly now for awhile, and the Lowes say they hope that donations will keep coming in for the auction to continue because the funds raised help youth groups to offer interesting programs to our young people.

The next Flea Market and Auction at the Seniors Hall parking lot happens this week on Saturday, June 30, 8:30 a.m. start. Dates are also set for July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11, all with an 8:30 a.m. start at the Seniors Hall parking lot. You can also find them on Facebook: Barriere Flea Market.