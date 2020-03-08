Auchterlonie credits many during ‘Walk’ ceremony

Rear Admiral Bob Auchterlonie celebrates his plaque on the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement with guests including family, dignitaries from the military, government and Walk of Achievement committee members. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Rear Admiral J.R. “Bob” Auchterlonie was added to the roster of local notables in the Comox Valley Saturday afternoon.

The esteemed military commander and Cumberland native was officially added to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement on 5th Street following a short ceremony inside the Sid Williams Theatre.

Auchterlonie credited much of his success to the foundation he had growing up in the area, as well as support from family, coaches and teachers. Some of the guests include former teachers and friends from his days growing up in the community.

“I had a great foundation here,” he said. “That foundation has continued throughout my career.”

He also thanked wife Tammy and sons Michael and Fraser for their support, particularly in light of the number of moves the family has made over the years.

“They’ve allowed me to pursue my career across the country,” he said, adding, “I’ve had the opportunity to see the globe several times.”

He said when he was young, he had no barriers to achieving what he set out to achieve, whether it was in school, sports or his 33-year career in the Royal Canadian Navy. Through this, he has been commander of the HMCS Fredericton, captain at CFB Esquimalt, commodore of the Canadian Pacific Fleet and rear admiral of the Maritime Pacific Forces / Joint Task Force Pacific.

Auchterlonie spoke following some short remarks from his sister Susan Auchterlonie, Mayor Leslie Baird of Cumberland and David Durrant of the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement, all of whom underscored why he was a natural choice to be added to the Walk.

Following the remarks, Baird was joined by Mayor Bob Wells of Courtenay and Coun. Pat McKenna of Comox to read a proclamation adding Auchterlonie to the Walk. After the proclamation, everyone strolled over to the new addition to the sidewalk in front of Searle’s Shoes to pose for pictures by the plaque.

