A 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited and a silver utility trailer were stolen from a Westside Road property sometime between Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. (RCMP photos)

ATV, trailer stolen from Westside Road property in Vernon

Incident happened between 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 6 a.m. Oct 22

  • Oct. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are seeking information into the theft of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility trailer from a property located on Westside Rd.

On Monday, Oct. 22, RCMP received a theft report where a side-by-side ATV and utility trailer were taken from a property located in the 12500 block of Westside Road. The theft occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. on Oct. 21, and 6 a.m., Oct. 22.

“Investigators have learned that the trailer was locked at the time of the theft, making it difficult to tow the trailer away, ” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP are looking for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time of the theft.”

Police are looking for a 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail Limited EPS all-terrain vehicle and a silver utility trailer, totalling approximately $19,800.

@VernonNews

