ATV trail committee gets back on track

Discussions will pick up again next month

The committee charged with finding an alternative trail around the KVR in Princeton, for use by motorized vehicles, will meet next month to review its progress.

Mayor Frank Armitage, who chairs the committee, told The Spotlight he did not want to discuss details at this time, but admitted the town will need help from the regional district.

“I do know that we need assistance in covering a certain area and we will be talking to Area H about that.”

Area H director Robert Coyne said he is waiting for more information from Princeton.

“[Councillor] Doug [Pateman] did a lot of work [on a proposed trail] but it ends at private property…The mayor is supposed to be in the process of dealing with this and that should answer all the questions.”

The Designated Off Road Vehicle Trails Select Committee was formed in November 2015 following the passage of a controversial Princeton bylaw banning the use of ATVs and other motorized vehicles from the KVR trail within town limits.

The committee last met formally in March.

Pateman, who has done most of the research and exploration for the group, told The Spotlight that a trail could be mapped and cut from Princeton Summerland Road to the China Creek cattle guard.

That route would require the construction of an eight-foot bridge.

From that point the Trans Canada Trail near the Coalmont Road is visible, but cannot be accessed by town land.

“That’s the frustrating part,” said Pateman.

“In my opinion this thing can be done and we are doing everything in our power to try to make it happen, but we don’t control beyond outside boundaries.”