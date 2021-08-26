Attempted traffic stop in Surrey leads to arrests, gun seizure: RCMP

Surrey RCMP say three men, who all have ties to gang activity in the Lower Mainland, have been arrested following an attempted traffic stop on Aug. 21, 2021. Police also seized a loaded handgun. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police say the three men have ties to gang activity in the Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP say three men, who all have ties to gang activity in the Lower Mainland, have been arrested following an attempted traffic stop.

On Aug. 21, Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team “attempted to conduct a traffic stop” in the 16800-block of 60 Avenue after seeing the driver of an SUV “violating the BC Motor Vehicle Act,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said the driver did not stop and “fled from police at a high rate of speed.” She added additional SGET officers were called to the area “as the driver and two passengers abandoned the SUV in traffic and began to run away.”

The officers were helped by bystanders, Sangha said, who provided “crucial information” on which way the suspects went.

She said all three suspects were later arrested and further investigation led to the seizure of a loaded handgun.

The investigation is ongoing, she noted, but charges have not yet been laid.

“Members of our community have made it clear that gang activity is not welcome in Surrey,” said Sangha.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the bystanders who witnessed this incident. Working together, we can send a strong message that our city is not a safe haven for criminal activity.”

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader