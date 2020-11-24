Attempted robbery in Courtenay

The suspect is described as approximately 20-25 years old, between 5’3 to 5’4, with dark hair. He was wearing black Adidas pants, white shoes, and a puffy grey jacket. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley RCMP is releasing a picture of the suspect involved in an attempted robbery on Nov. 22 in Courtenay and requesting assistance from the public to identify the man.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. front line members of the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a hold-up alarm at a business on the 400 block of Ryan Road in Courtenay. The victim reported to police that a man entered the store, walked around for a short time and then approached the counter where he told her he had a knife and demanded money. The victim asked for help from witnesses inside the store and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as approximately 20-25 years old, between 5’3 to 5’4, with dark hair. He was wearing black Adidas pants, white shoes, and a puffy grey jacket.

There were several witnesses inside the store at the time this occurred and we would like to hear from them; they might not even be aware of exactly what happened said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

Additionally, we would like people who were in the area to check dashcam footage and/or surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect before or after the attempted robbery she added.

Investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information, surveillance, or dashcam footage, is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Comox Valley Record