Attempted murder charges filed after shooting incident in Mission

A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after a shooting incident in Mission. / File Photo

A shooting incident in Mission last week has led to two charges of attempted murder.

On June 9, at about 9 p.m., Mission RCMP were called to the 32000 block of Dewdney Trunk Road for reports of a shooting.

Tin Lik Ho, 58, was arrested on scene. Two counts of attempt murder with a firearm and one count of breach of release order have been laid against Ho.

Ho has since been released from custody by a Judicial Justice of the Peace on several court imposed conditions. He is set to appear at the Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse on Aug. 24.

The 49-year-old victim who suffered gun shot wounds is still recovering in hospital.

A second victim, described as a 62-year-old male, has been identified and is without injury.

RCMP say the investigation is still ongoing, as further evidence is being analyzed. No further details will be released at this time.

