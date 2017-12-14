Attempted carjacking at Penticton mall

A 24-year-old man is in custody, while a 37-year-old woman was uninjured by the incident

A man is in custody after police responded to an attempted carjacking at a Penticton shopping centre Thursday morning.

A 37-year-old woman was reportedly uninjured after a man reportedly approached her as she entered her car at the shopping centre. Police said the man demanded the woman hand over her keys and get out of the car, and when the woman refused, he said he needed money.

After she handed over what little cash she had on hand, the man fled on foot.

She called Penticton RCMP with a description of the suspect, and the man was arrested “within minutes of the event being reported” by plain clothes task force officers, according to Cpl. Ted Manchulenko.

A 24-year-old man from Golden, B.C. is being held in custody to appear in court on Thursday.