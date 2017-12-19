Attempted arson on 10th Ave East, jewellery stolen from hospital

Attempted arson

An individual tried to set a Jerrycan of gasoline on fire on 10th Avenue East at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 13, but a neighbour saw the flames and was able to put them out with a fire extinguisher. Police have possible suspects and are continuing their investigation of the attempted arson.

Jewellery stolen from hospital patient

A patient’s jewellery went missing while they were being treated at the hospital. On Dec. 14, the bracelet and rings were found at a pawn shop in Prince Rupert, where it was seized by police. The investigation is ongoing, but Corporal Devon Gerrits said they have leads.

Domestic assaults

A woman pushed a man, making him step backwards off a set of stairs and break his leg near Sherbrooke Avenue at 3 a.m. on Dec. 15. The woman was arrested for assault causing bodily harm.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 16, police were called to a domestic assault reported on Sixth Avenue East. When police arrived, they were not able to find evidence an assault occurred, but the man present was on a recognizance order that included he could not be in the presence of the woman there. The man was taken into custody and released on a new recognizance order.

Suffering deer put down on Overlook

An injured deer was reported on Overlook Street, and had to be put down because it was suffering. Police officers put it down at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and followed up with the conservation officers stationed in Terrace.

“Often times we get reports of animals that are injured and we’re called as the conservation officers to deal with it. It would just take them too long to get from Terrace to here.

“I don’t think it was Hammy,” Gerrits said, noting the deer didn’t have the trademark purple antlers.

Drivers stopped

A driver was reported to police for suspected impaired driving on Dec. 13 at 11 p.m. On Seventh Avenue East, RCMP pulled over a driver who refused to give a breath sample. They were immediately prohibited from driving for 90 days, and their car was impounded for 30 days.

While on patrol on Dec. 14 at approximately 12:30 p.m. a police officer pulled over an individual who was prohibited from driving. They were given a court date for driving against their probation, and their vehicle was impounded.

