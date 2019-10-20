Athletes of the Week: Aurora Goerlitz and Sadie Sussey

The Penticton Christian School students demonstrate there's nothing wrong with a little horseplay

This week’s athlete of the week is a two-for-one, with Grade 6 students Aurora Goerlitz and Sadie Sussey engaging in some good, old-fashioned horseplay.

The two girls were all smiles throughout the day at the Penticton Christian School’s annual Sports Day, which took place on Oct. 2. The school had six teams take part in multiple different sports by rotating through stations and earning points for their teams.

According to Tania Dicer, with the school, the day was a great way for the students to bond and have fun while they practice their athletic skills in friendly competition.

Know someone you want to nominate as athlete of the week?

