AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs call for borders to be safely re-opened

QUESTION

Both Langley MPs were asked the same question: Should Canada have re-opened to American tourists without immediate reciprocity from the U.S.?

ANSWERS

MP Tamara Jansen

A. Organizations representing the travel and tourism industry in Canada have been calling on the government to present a clear roadmap for reopening the Canada/U.S. border for nearly a year.

Many tourist destinations in the Lower Mainland and in B.C. depend on visitors from the U.S. As these businesses struggle, their calls to action have fallen on deaf ears.

Recently the President of the Association of Independent Travel Advisors, Judith Coates, said: “It is disappointing the federal government has ignored our pleas for sector-specific funding.” She goes on to say that with current level 3 non-essential and Level 4 do not cruise travel advisories in place, many in the industry will not make it to the finish line.

We have heard the finance minister say she understands the pandemic has been a bigger challenge for women, who make up the bulk of the travel and tourism industry, and yet we have seen little in the way of solutions.

The fact that now we find our neighbours and allies to the south are not on the same page as our prime minister should not come as a surprise. It is yet another example of how poorly the Liberals have managed to negotiate with successive presidents.

Whether it’s soft wood lumber tariffs, free trade agreements or opening the borders, Canadians have not been served well by this current government.

MP Tako van Popta

A. Prior to the government announcement regarding the border re-opening, Conservatives, business groups, and Canadians had been calling for the Trudeau Liberals to put forward metrics for a safe border re-opening.

It remains unclear what those metrics are and why they could not be shared with the business community.

I look forward to the economic recovery of Langley’s travel industry, and the small businesses that keep our local economy moving in the right direction.

