At least one person sent to hospital after collision on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Agassiz RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening (Dec. 19) brought traffic on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge to a complete stop.

According to Cpl. Dave Skretting, the Agassiz RCMP detachment got a call from the BC Ambulance Service around 7 p.m. to attend to the north end of the bridge, where a Chevy Cavalier and Toyota 4Runner had collided.

The Agassiz Fire Department also attended to assist with traffic control, opening one lane to waiting vehicles until Mission Towing arrived and the scene was cleared.

At least one person left the scene in an ambulance and was taken to the hospital, however, Skretting could not confirm if the person needed treatment or was transported for an assessment only.

He also said no charges have been laid, but the collision is still under investigation.

Meanwhile on Friday, heavy rains persisted, reducing visibility on the roads. Looking toward the weekend, the Fraser Valley is expected to receive 70 millimetres of rain.

Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment Media Liaison Officer Mike Rail told the Observer that drivers should give themselves extra time to travel.

“Slow down, be cautious and wear your seat belts,” Rail said.

