At least one person injured in three-car collision in Esquimalt

Traffic is impacted near Admirals Road, Coles Street

  • Jan. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
At least one person was injured in a three-car collision in Esquimalt on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received reports of a crash near the intersection of Admirals Road and Coles Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, noted that as of 3 p.m., at least one person was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and that traffic will be impacted in the area until the road is cleared.

More to come.

