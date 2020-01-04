At least one person injured in three-car collision in Esquimalt

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-car collision in Esquimalt on Saturday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

At least one person was injured in a three-car collision in Esquimalt on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews received reports of a crash near the intersection of Admirals Road and Coles Street just before 2:30 p.m.

Esquimalt emergency crews are responding to the scene of a three-car MVI in the 800-block of Admirals Road. @vicpdcanada says at least one person is going to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that traffic in the area is impacted. #yyjtraffic @VictoriaNews — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 4, 2020

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, noted that as of 3 p.m., at least one person was taken to hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries” and that traffic will be impacted in the area until the road is cleared.

