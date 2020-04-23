At least 21 vehicles keyed in Willoughby, Langley RCMP say

At least 21 vehicles were keyed over the past week while parked in a Langley neighbourhood and Mounties are asking the public for more information, according to a release issued by police Thursday morning.
The vehicles were parked in the Willoughby neighbourhood in the area of 72 and 74 Avenues between 202A and 201B Streets, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson for Langley RCMP.
“Officers attended and spoke with residents in the area in an attempt to locate video surveillance, she said. “Unfortunately, they were not able to make contact with every resident during that time.”
Resident who live in the area and have video surveillance of the street are asked to review their recordings for possible suspects damaging vehicles.
Those with surveillance video that might aid police with their investigation are asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.
