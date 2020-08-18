At least 10 new fires burning in Upper Arrow Lake and Trout Lake region

One of the fires is burning approximately five kilometres from Nakusp

Most of the new fires in the region are around 0.1 hectares in size. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

There are at least 10 new fires burning in the Upper Arrow Lake and Trout Lake region, according to data provided by the BC Wildfire Service.

Most of the fires are approximately 0.1 hectares in size and all are believed to be lightning caused.

One of the fires burning in the Gardner Creek area is approximately five kilometres northeast of Nakusp.

Two other fires are burning in the Trout Lake and Halfway Creek area are within four kilometres of Highway 31.

“With the evening thunderstorms that passed over the Southeast Fire Center on Monday, the BC Wildfire Service has been actively actioning 25 new wildfire ignitions, with the majority of starts in the Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a social media post.

An older fire burning in the Lake Creek area east of Trout Lake remains at 6.6 hectares and is being held by wildfire crews.

Further south, a fire burning in Kokanee Glacier Park has grown to 150 hectares as of Tuesday.

Fifty of the province’s 93 active wildfires are currently burning in the southeast region of the province.

Arrow Lakes News has reached out to the Southeast Fire Centre for more information on the fires.

