At home? The library has some tips

Online services one way to pass the time

The Houston Public Library may be closed to the public but it is offering online access to a wide variety of material. (File photo)

The Houston Public Library may be closed to public access but it’s part of a large online world of reading and other resources to entertain, educate and provide information for those now spending more time at home, especially those with school-age children.

Entry to the online world of resources begins with connecting to the library website at https://houston.bc.libraries.coop/.

From there patrons with library cards can gain access to digital books and magazines.

There are also plenty of helpful ‘how to’ sections for those who haven’t taken advantage of the library’s online resource network or for those who need a refresher. And videos explaining the ‘how to’ are also available.

Province-wide there’s a service called Library To Go, sometimes referred to as OverDrive because that’s the name of the software used to run it.

Up to five items at a time can be borrowed for 7, 14 or 21 days. Once the borrowing time limit has been reached, they are automatically ‘returned’ or expired.

Houston Public Library director Sara Lewis also points out that patrons are welcome to phone the library at 250-845-2256, email to director@houstonlibrary.ca or connect via Facebook.

For those with checked out material, returns are still possible at the book drop and all items are currently fine-free and invoices will not be issued for overdue material during the closure.

During the first day of the library’s closure, a staff member deep-cleaned the facility.

