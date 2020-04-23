Assessment centre at Penticton’s McLaren Park Arena set up for COVID-19 screening, testing

The SOS Division of Family Practice is currently operating an outdoor assessment centre at the arena, which in addition to the primary care service is also now set up and ready to accommodate COVID-19 screening and testing, operated by Interior Health. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Primary care continues to be offered at the McLaren Park Arena in Penticton, however, services at the arena are expanding.

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Division of Family Practice is currently operating an outdoor assessment centre at the arena, which in addition to the primary care service is also now set up and ready to accommodate COVID-19 screening and testing, operated by Interior Health.

That being said the division of family practice explained in a release on April 22 that those living or travelling nearby McLaren Park Arena continue to be at no greater risk, as the site allows for all safety protocols and social distancing measures set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

They further explained that continued use of the outdoor location allows for the most efficient use of personal protective equipment, creates a safer environment for healthcare workers and patients, and helps the community work together to reduce potential spread of COVID-19.

“We’d like patients to know that family doctors and nurse practitioners have created this variety of safe environments so that all patients can continue to receive care,” said family physician, Dr. Greg Selinger.

“We’re still available to you. If you have a health concern, please call your clinic, walk-in or after hours clinic.”

The SOS Division of Family Practice explained that all appointments at McLaren Arena, for primary care or eventually testing, are by referral only, and will be spaced out over the course of the day to allow for proper social distancing protocols.

Those seeking a primary care appointment should continue to call their family medicine clinic, walk-in or after hours clinic. They will be cared for via phone, video, or if required, will have an in-person appointment booked. This appointment may be in-clinic, or at the outdoor assessment centre.

There are no drop-in or walk-in services provided at the McLaren Park Arena site. Instructions will be given to patients while booking an appointment, and signage on-site will help guide patients to the appropriate care area.

The division of family practice encouraged individuals to still book appointments for any health concern, and it’s best to be proactive instead of letting conditions worsen.

Those seeking a test should call 250-770-3434, and more information about the location and hours of operation can be found online here.

