Assault with pepper spray in Maple Ridge

One person has been assaulted with pepper spray in Maple Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 22534 Royal Crescent, at the modular housing complex for homeless people.

The building was not evacuated and only a small area was impacted by the spray, according to residents.

Police say one patient was affected by the spray and it is still being determined whether the person needs to go to the hospital.

• More to follow

