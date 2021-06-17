Assault with a weapon, man climbing building among Terrace RCMP calls last week

The Terrace RCMP responded to around 231 calls between Monday, June 7 and Sunday, June 13.

Over 100 of those calls were received over the weekend ending on June 13. Below are some of the stand-out calls, according to a June 14 RCMP media release.

On Monday, June 7, police attended to an incident in downtown Terrace where a man was climbing a building and had stated that he was going to cut wires. Police accessed the roof and convinced the man to follow directions.

The man was showing signs of drug impairment and was arrested for mischief. He was held in a cell until sober and police advised the building owner to check with their telecommunications company about the incident and make sure all wiring remained in good condition.

Police received multiple calls on Wednesday, June 9 about an intoxicated man at a local trailer park. Members of the public reported that the man was bleeding from the face, harassing children and fighting with people. The man was verbally aggressive when police arrived, yelling and spitting at police while he was being arrested for assault with a weapon.

The man was taken to a cell to sober up and was later released with conditions. Police are conducting an investigation into the incident and will forward the results to BC Prosecution Services.

On Friday, June 11, police responded to a report of a potential domestic in progress, but few details were provided to the RCMP. Officers located the woman in Terrace’s downtown area who reported that her ex-boyfriend had punched her in the face and stolen her phone. The woman went to the hospital and the man was located with the phone in his possession. He was arrested for robbery and is in custody awaiting a court appearance for charges of assault, mischief under $5,000 and robbery.

