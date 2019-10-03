Assailant of senior in Courtenay ordered to stay away from Island

The woman who attacked a senior with dementia this summer in Courtenay has been ordered to live with her mother in Revelstoke, and to stay clear of Vancouver Island, except for court appearances.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, 32-year-old Katherine Devlin of Vancouver attacked a 78-year-old woman near Third and Menzies. Several witnesses stopped to intervene. Police arrested Devlin a short distance away.

Devlin appeared for a judicial interim release (bail hearing), Thursday at the Courtenay Court House. Her bail was set at $2,000.

Devlin’s mother, Teresa, was in the gallery.

Judge Brian Hutcheson instructed Devlin to take her prescribed medication, and to not consume alcohol or drugs while living in Revelstoke under her mother’s care.

Her next court appearance is Oct. 31.

The Aug. 27 incident was the second attack on a senior in Courtenay this summer.

On July 31, 89-year-old Bob Plumb was the victim of an unprovoked attack by an assailant with a machete. The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 400-block of 5th Street.

89-year-old attacked in downtown Courtenay

Plumb was approached by a man on a bicycle who asked for a cigarette. Police have canvassed nearly 200 businesses for video surveillance of the attack. They continue to investigate, but have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2019-11772. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

