Asparagus brings Patsy Cline to Armstrong

Laurisa DeFehr carried the script with her for eight years before finding the right fit.

And now the wheels are turning as DeFehr eagerly awaits her directorial debut in Asparagus Community Theatre’s Always… Patsy Cline, which opens May 3.

“About eight years ago, I saw it performed in Kelowna by Neal Facey,” DeFehr said. “I loved the show.”

DeFehr got a copy of the script and held on to it until she was able to bring it back to the stage.

“(I had it) for eight years, hoping one day we could do the show in Armstrong,” DeFehr said. “I knew it would be well received there. I’m hoping we will have a great turn out.”

Always… Patsy Cline follows the life of the acclaimed country singer who rose to fame in the 1950s, earning herself a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame after her untimely death in an airplane accident in Tennessee in 1963.

Told from the perspective of a Cline’s friend and pen-pal Louise Seger, Ted Swindley’s script follows the true story of their relationship after they met at a concert in Houston, Texas and sees Cline’s rise to fame.

“It’s funny; it’s emotional; it’s uplifting,” DeFehr said. “The music is timeless. There’s at least one song everyone will know in there. People will walk out feeling happy and alive.”

Beyond the narrative aspects of the production, DeFehr said, the performance is a true musical. Packed-full of 27 songs, Always… Patsy Cline delves into the singer’s classic repertoire and features hits like Walking After Midnight, Back in Baby’s Arms, If You’ve Got Leavin On Your Mind and Crazy.

“It’s a lovely musical piece. It’s such a lovely show. There’s such a blend of acting and music,” DeFehr said. “I’ve loved Patsy Cline since I was in college.”

DeFehr, who has acted with Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre for more than 10 years, is excited to make her directorial debut and will receive feedback prior to showtime from Facey.

“You need really polished people to put on this show,” DeFehr said.

Mary Groeneveld makes her Asparagus Community Theatre debut in the peformance as Cline and will take the stage alongside theatre veteran Jeunesse Pearson as Seger.

The Bodacious Bobcats — featuring music director Aaron Anderson on the kit, Todd York on bass, Allen Bensmiller on the strings and George Bensmiller on keys and fiddle — will rock Cline’s numbers.

As the local star-studded cast nears production dates, DeFehr can’t wait to share her love of Always… Patsy Cline.

“I think it’s a wonderful show,” DeFehr said. “It’s beyond exciting.”

Always… Patsy Cline runs at the Asparagus Community Theatre in Armstrong May 3-5 and May 9-12 at 7:30 p.m. and May 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 adult, $18 students and seniors and $10 for children aged 12-and-under and are available through The Guy Next Door, 3450B Okanagan Street. Cash only. For more information, visit www.asparaguscommunitytheatre.com.

Parker Crook | Reporter

Send Parker an email.

Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.