Asking public input on Pitt Meadows development

Map shows the North Lougheed study area, with the North Lougheed Connector route that would link Harris Road to Abernathy Way in Maple Ridge.

The City of Pitt Meadows is seeking input from the public on what the North Lougheed Study Area (NLSA) could look like.

The second phase of engagement began Saturday with a well-attended event at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

Throughout the summer, feedback was collected from the community both online and at several engagement pop-up events. Based on the information and ideas received, four NLSA draft land use concepts have been developed and are being shared with the community for input.

“The NLSA will enable the city to develop a land-use plan that relies heavily on stakeholder input to best meet the needs of the community,” said Mayor Dingwall.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to create a complete community that would provide a mix of housing options that are close by employment areas, amenities and transit. The North Lougheed Connector will provide a direct link from Abernathy Way to the Lougheed Highway and allow for traffic calming on Old Dewdney Trunk Road to make it safer for slower moving farm vehicles and machinery.”

Residents are invited to attend the upcoming engagement events throughout November:

• Nov. 2 from 8-11 a.m. at the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

• Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Family Rec Centre lobby.

• Nov. 16 from 8-11 a.m. at the Silver Bridge Parking Lot (Harris Rd. on the south side of Alouette River).

There is also an opportunity to provide feedback online at haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca.

The NLSA is located on the north side of the Lougheed Highway between Meadows Gardens Golf Course and Harris Road. Development of the NLSA has been a topic of discussion with Pitt Meadows City Council since the mid-eighties. This area is currently a mix of agricultural land and commercial use.

“Developing the NLSA has many benefits to both Pitt Meadows and the farming community, said a city press release. “It would allow for the construction of the North Lougheed Connector (NLC) which will significantly alleviate traffic congestion on Old Dewdney Trunk Road and the Lougheed Highway leading to Harris Road. It would also provide a secondary corridor to north east Maple Ridge.”

