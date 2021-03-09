Ashcroft receives grant funding for campground upgrades

Legacy Park will get sewer, 30 amp service at all sites, new tenting area

Ashcroft has received $124,191 in funding for upgrades to its Legacy Park campground. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Village of Ashcroft has received $124,000 in provincial funding for upgrades to its Legacy Park Campground.

The funding is part of a $30-million pot from the Community Economic Resilience stream of the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), aimed at boosting investment in small-scale infrastructure projects throughout B.C. to create jobs and support recovery for people and communities affected by COVID-19.

The money will allow the village to put sewer service at each site, upgrade all sites to 30 amp power, and install a tent site, something identified as desperately needed in the area. The area’s closest tent campgrounds are the Brookside campground in Cache Creek or popular Juniper Beach in Walhachin.

“We’re really excited,” Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden said. “It’s been a wishlist item for some time, it’s just nice to have the funding to go ahead with it.”

Roden said the improvements will make a huge difference to the campsite’s new and repeat customers, who often stay for weeks at a time or stop there when looking to buy properties in the area. Only a few of the sites now have 30 amp power, she said, while there is only a sani-dump on site. If all goes to plan, she hopes the improvements will be completed before the campground opens on May 1.

All CERIP projects must begin construction in 2021 and be completed by March 31, 2023.

Some 63 infrastructure projects were approved for CERIP funding, which the province said will address short-term community needs, such as revitalizing local parks, washrooms and downtown cores, creating additional space for physical distancing and upgrading public buildings like recreation centres.

The Ashcroft Indian Band also received $398,645 to install a multi-use sports box and purchase sports equipment for a community-based, on-reserve sports program.

“Communities, large and small, have been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and we are here to help them recover stronger than ever,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“This new funding will assist local governments, First Nations, and non-profits to invest in the infrastructure their communities need, while creating and restoring jobs for people who live within B.C.’s hardest-hit regions.

“We’re making sure that no one is left behind as we advance job and economic development across the province while building stronger, more resilient communities.”

