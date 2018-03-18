Ashcroft RCMP police files

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 47 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area during the period March 1 to 15, 2018.

Break and Enter

On March 1 there was a reported Break and Enter in progress at the Quartz Cabins in Cache Creek. Police attended and arrested an adult female, who is facing a charge of Break and Enter under the Criminal Code of Canada. The matter is now before the courts.

Vehicle roll-over

On March 2 a driver lost control coming down Highway 97C in front of the Ashcroft Hospital, causing his vehicle to roll over. No injuries were reported at that time, and the vehicle was towed from the area.

Mechanical issues

On March 6 a driver lost control on Back Valley Road, Cache Creek, causing his vehicle to go off-road right and damage a local rancher’s fence. Mechanical issues were deemed to be the cause, and the driver was given notice to repair the issue within five days.

Double trouble

On March 6 a vehicle was stopped as part of a routine traffic stop in the Village of Cache Creek. As a result of that stop a small amount of marihuana was seized from the vehicle. The vehicle was also not registered correctly, and a notice was given to correct that within 30 days.

Suspicious vehicle?

On March 8 a reported suspicious vehicle and activity was reported to police. It was not made clear that this incident was ongoing, and police were not dispatched at the time. Area residents were able to obtain a licence plate, with which police followed up afterward.

The public are reminded to call police about an incident and then update the police as needed if an incident is ongoing. This will ensure police are dispatched to the unfolding event. In this case the driver was delivering papers.

Stolen vehicle travels far

On March 11 a vehicle was reported stolen from the Hill Street Apartments in Ashcroft. Keys were accounted for, and the vehicle was last observed the night prior at approximately 8:30 p.m. The vehicle was described as a 2007 blue Honda pick-up.

The vehicle was located on March 13 in Golden, B.C. Two persons were located in possession of the vehicle, and charges are being recommended.

If you have any information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

